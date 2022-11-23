Cop who resigned over sexual misconduct gets another job investigating sexual assaults

A University of Massachusetts Dartmouth police officer resigned over an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him in 2010, but was later re-hired as a school resource officer at the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District in the nearby town of Blackstone where he was tasked with investigating reported sexual assaults, WBUR reports.

Officer David Laudon had given a 20-year-old college student a ride back to her dorm in his cruiser, and then gave her a hug and groped her breast, and subsequently harassed her repeatedly with unwanted texts and calls, according to a campus police report.

Laudon still works at Blackstone.

"WBUR found more than a dozen current Massachusetts police officers who were previously fired or resigned from another department after a misconduct investigation," WBUR's report stated. "That includes a police officer in Erving who was fired from the Massachusetts State Police after he was caught repeatedly driving drunk, a Rehoboth officer who left the Seekonk force after he was accused of domestic violence and a Berlin police officer who lost his job in nearby Shrewsbury after allegedly posting vulgar messages on Facebook under someone else’s name."

Experts say fired police officers can easily find new jobs because there’s no national system for licensing officers, making it easy for police barred from working in one state to find work in another.

Read the full report at WBUR.