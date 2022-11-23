'We're looking at you': Denver Post editorial points finger at Lauren Boebert in wake of Club Q shooting

On Wednesday, The Denver Post editorial board tore into Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) by writing "we're looking at you" for her hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community in the runup to the mass shooting at Club Q.

"Lauren Boebert ... tweeted this out on Sunday in the wake of the Club Q shooting: 'The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly,'" wrote the board. "This is the same person who has previously offered up these gems: 'Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars' and 'We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!'"

"Boebert was rightly excoriated for her role in elevating hateful speech against the LGBTQ community. As an added bonus, her hard-line positions on gun control, ruling out even common sense measures, mean she would not have supported any efforts that might have kept guns out of this shooter’s possession," continued the editorial. "Boebert’s profile made her an easy target for those pointing out the dangerous environment created when we fail to treat our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer neighbors as equals. But she is not the only one in this state, let alone the nation, guilty of perpetuating the rhetoric that fuels fear and hate."

The shooter, according to legal experts, could have been stopped with Colorado's red flag law allowing a temporary confiscation of firearms if officials have credible evidence of a risk; the person reportedly was arrested previously for making a bomb threat in their neighborhood. The details of why that didn't happen are still unclear, although El Paso County, which includes Colorado Springs, has declared itself a "Second Amendment sanctuary" and vowed not to enforce certain aspects of the red flag law.

"As the dead are buried, and as this case works its way through the courts, we will no doubt be assaulted with the same vile remarks we’ve heard before about the LGBTQ community," said the editorial. "Those voices should never be elevated and we are disheartened to see them creeping into mainstream social media channels. We are disappointed voters decided Boebert’s behavior should, as of the latest vote tally, be rewarded with another term in Congress."

Boebert, long controversial for her embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories, was re-elected in the 2022 midterm by a surprisingly narrow margin, beating Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by just a few hundred votes.