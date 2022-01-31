Snowplow driver laughs as he intentionally drenches Orthodox Jews with snow

A video taken in Lakewood, New Jersey, shows a snow plow spraying snow onto two Orthodox Jewish men who were walking to temple this Saturday. Now, according to News12, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The plow was driven by Donny Klarmann and the now-deleted video was uploaded to his Facebook page. He and a passenger can be heard laughing after the men were drenched in snow. A caption on the video read, "This one's for you JC," with the initials "JC" presumed to be for "Jesus Christ."

A joint statement in response to the video from the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey, read, “We are absolutely disgusted by this video footage which appears to show a snowplow operator intentionally and callously targeting two Orthodox Jewish men. This conduct is as dangerous as it is disturbing, and we urge the victims to file a report with the Lakewood Police Department.”

Although he was off duty at the time of the video, Klarmann's employer, Waste Management, said that he has been suspended.

“The hateful conduct depicted in this video is unacceptable and does not reflect the values and inclusion of diversity we hold as a company," read a portion of Waste Management's statement.

