Judge tosses out cop's lawsuit that alleged discrimination for not being allowed to say the N-word
Angry cop (Shutterstock)

A judge last last month tossed out a lawsuit filed by a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who alleged that he was being discriminated against after he was punished for saying the N-word.

Local news station WFPL reports that former Louisville cop Aubrey Gregory, Jr. claimed that his department unlawfully discriminated against him because two Black officers were able to say the N-word during a training seminar, whereas he got demoted for saying it simply because he's a white man.

Federal District Court Judge Claria Horn Bloom ruled that Gregory had simply failed to provide any proof that his demotion was a case of "reverse discrimination" against white people.

"Gregory has failed to cite to anything that suggests [Louisville officials] discriminate against the majority," the judge wrote. "The [lawsuit] does not even hint at, let alone mention, a conspiracy, or contain any allegations which could be construed in this manner."

According to WFPL, Gregory says he only started using the N-word in conversation after Black people at a training session used it.

"Gregory, who started with LMPD in 1999, said in his initial court filing that he entered a recruit class meeting on May 19, 2021, where a discussion about '-isms' was taking place, including racism, sexism, implicit bias and other topics," writes WFPL. "He alleged that two people, one 'from Africa' and the other a retired Black firefighter, were discussing the derogatory word when he entered the room."

