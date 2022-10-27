man fire
Photo: Shutterstock

Christopher Gaylor was engulfed in flames after a state trooper used a Taser on a suspect who had fled on a motorcycle, reported NBC News.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 13 in Little Rock, troopers pulled a motorcyclist over because he was driving without a license plate. The trooper tried to pull Gaylor over, but he allegedly "refused to comply" and continued to drive at speeds approaching 100 mph while flying through traffic lights.

Gaylor was also wanted by law enforcement on outstanding warrants involving no insurance. He then jumped off his bike, which is when the trooper deployed the Taser and hit his backpack, which had a gallon of gasoline in it, catching on fire.

IN OTHER NEWS: Man's name prevents him from voting for three days in Georgia

Gaylor is still in the hospital.

“Before the electronic control device (TASER) was deployed, Mr. Gaylor could have chosen at any moment during the vehicular pursuit, or in the seconds after he abandoned the motorcycle to comply with the traffic stop or orders to stop while on foot," Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Video shows man's backpack burst into flames after being tased by Arkansas State Police www.youtube.com

SmartNews