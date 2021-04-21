Ohio police shoot and kill teenage girl who called for help just as Derek Chauvin guilty verdict is handed down

A 15-year-old Ohio teen was shot and killed Tuesday when a fight broke out in her foster home. Just as the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, police killed her.

"Authorities said they received a call at 4:35 p.m about a reported stabbing on the 3100 block of Legion Lane," said the Columbus Dispatch. "The caller identified the person with a knife as a female," but gave no other details and hung up.

"Hazel Bryant told The Dispatch that she is the aunt of the 15-year-old girl who was shot," said the report. "The girl lived in a foster home there on Legion Lane and got into an altercation with someone else at the home, she said."

Her aunt said that the teen wasn't holding a knife when police shot her and that she was the one who called the police for help.

"We don't get to celebrate nothing," said protester K.C. Taynor after the Chauvin verdict. "...In the end, you know what, you can't be Black."







