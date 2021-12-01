Officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchair nine times from behind

A police officer in Tucson, Arizona was fired Tuesday after video showed him fatally shooting a man in a wheelchair nine times in the back and side on Monday night.

Police released body-cam video showing the victim, who was suspected of shoplifting, traveling away from officers in his wheelchair as they told him to stop.

When he failed to stop and continued to enter a Lowe's store, one of the officers opened fire on him, causing him to slump over and fall face-first out of his wheelchair.

According to Channel 12, the fired officer was identified as Ryan Remington, a four-year veteran of the force.

The Arizona Republic reported that Remington had been working off-duty security at a Walmart.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards.



"To be very clear, I am deeply disturbed and troubled by Officer Remington's actions," Tucson police chief Chris Magnus said at a news conference. "His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training."

The incident reportedly started at the Walmart, when an employee told Remington that Richards had stolen a toolbox.

Remington tried to stop Richards and ask him for a receipt. Richards then pulled out a knife and said, "Here's your receipt," according to police.

The knife is not visible in video from a camera in the Walmart parking lot, which shows Remington following Richards toward Lowe's.

After Remington opens fire on Richards, video from Lowe's shows the officer handcuffing the victim on the ground after he falls out of the wheelchair. Richards was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Pima County Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called Remington's actions "unconscionable and indefensible."

"The County Attorney’s Office has my full support as they proceed with their investigation," Romero said. "It is moments like this that test our resolve to ensure justice and accountability. We owe this to all Tucsonans. I ask our community to remain calm and be patient as investigations ensue.”

