California cop union leader busted for running a fentanyl ring
Packets containing the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl undergoing testing by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.(AFP)

The executive director of the San Jose Police Officers’ Association in California has been charged with importing and distributing fentanyl and other drugs throughout the United States, KRON4 reported.

The Department of Justice says Joanne Marian Segovia, 64, had at least 61 shipments of drugs mailed to her home from countries including Hong Kong, Hungary, and India between October 2015 and January 2023.

The shipments to her home were disguised with labels such as “Shirts Tops,” “Chocolate and Sweets” and “Gift Makeup,” according to the DOJ.

"Segovia was interviewed by Homeland Security agents on Feb. 1, 2023. She claimed she ordered supplements that were nothing out of the ordinary. She also refused to show agents her CashApp transaction history, per court documents," Kron4's report stated. "She was interviewed again on March 14, blaming the orders on another woman whom she identified as a family friend and housekeeper who suffered from a substance abuse disorder. According to Homeland Security, she made inconsistent statements about whether the woman had access to her cell phone."

She has been charged with an attempt to unlawfully import valeryl fentanyl. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

Read the full report over at KRON4.

