Rupert Murdoch's blunt assessment of Trump 'crime' floors CNN host
CEO and founder of News Corporation Rupert Murdoch (AFP)

Newly leaked courtroom exhibits from Dominion Voting Systems are showing that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch privately thought former President Donald Trump's election lies were "pretty much a crime."

CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Thursday appeared to be surprised by Murdoch's blunt assessment of Trump and his actions after losing the 2020 presidential election.

"I mean, these aren't just low level people were talking about, this is Rupert Murdoch, who is emailing, saying that what Trump did... he's he called it pretty much a crime," she said. "I mean, that was the most striking part of the email to me."

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy also said it was striking that Murdoch thought convincing a quarter of the country of bogus election fraud theories was "pretty much a crime" without reflecting on the role his own network's hosts played in helping push these falsehoods.

RELATED: Trump has lost his 'safe space' on Fox News

"Rupert Murdoch, at the end of the day, is responsible," he said. "He is responsible for what his hosts went on air and said. Many of them went on air, they lied to Americans, they lied to their viewers about the election results."

Watch the video below or at this link.


Rupert Murdoch's blunt assessment of Trump 'crime' leaves host stunned www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video