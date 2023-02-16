Teen says North Carolina cop pulled his gun on her when mom was pulled over

A North Carolina teen posted a video from the backseat of her mom's car when an officer pulled her over.

According to the teen, the officer claimed he thought she wasn't wearing her seatbelt, but she was. The officer then asked for her identification, which she didn't have.

"After she gave him her full name and date of birth, he continues to rip my mom out of her vehicle," the teen says that he "failed to tell her why she was being detained."

At that point, she said that she stepped out of the car to call her stepdad and that's when he pulled his weapon on her and her younger sister. The officer in the video pulls his gun out and held it sideways at the teen who was on her phone calling for help. He then pointed the gun at her mother, who he was trying to detain.

"Don't point a gun at her!" the mother exclaims.

"Well, tell her to get back in the car," the officer shouts back. He ultimately put his gun back in the holster.

The officer said that she was lying about her name and called her an "illegal immigrant."

Her sister was the one filming the incident. The video has since been deleted from her TikTok account.