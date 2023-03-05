Mike Pompeo lays waste to Trump: A 'true conservative' wouldn't run up $6 trillion in debt

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) took a shot at his former boss, Donald Trump, on Sunday by suggesting the former president was not a "true conservative."

Pompeo made the suggestion while appearing on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream.

"Would a President Pompeo do a better job at managing the deficit and debt than a President Trump did?" Bream wondered.

"I think a President Pompeo or any conservative president will do better than not only we did during the four years of the Trump administration, Barack Obama, George Bush. The list is long, Shannon," Pompeo replied.

"We are $31 trillion in the hole. We've got to begin to grow the economy, build it back with lower taxes, and when we do that and grow our economy, we'll get it back right," he added. "It's going to take a true conservative leader, Shannon."

"Are you saying that President Trump wasn't a true conservative leader?" Bream pressed.

"$6 trillion more in debt," Pompeo observed. "That's never the right direction for the country, Shannon."

Pompeo has said that he is considering a run for president in 2024 but has not officially announced his candidacy.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.