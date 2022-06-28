Pope Francis prays for migrants found inside abandoned truck in Texas
In this photo from June 15, 2022, Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience at St. Peter's square in The Vatican. - VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images North America/TNS

Pope Francis has joined the global community in mourning the dozens of migrants found dead inside a trailer truck abandoned in Texas amid sweltering temperatures. “Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters who died following their hope of a better life; and for ourselves, may the Lord might open our hearts so these misfortunes never happen again,” the Pontiff tweeted. On Monday, a San Antonio city worker heard soft cries for help coming from a rig parked along Quintana road, between railroad tracks and salvage yards. At least 50 people, all of them believed to have been smuggled into...