Popeyes responds to viral video of white customer hurling racial slurs towards employee

Two senators publicly called out Cruz for his obvious grandstanding. “The junior senator from Texas likes to get on television,” blurted an exasperated Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, at one point as Cruz tried to interject out of turn. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska was equally critical, telling Jackson: “We should recognize that the jackassery we often see around here is partly because of people mugging for short-term camera opportunities.”

The paper points out, however, that what Democrats called grandstanding played well with Republicans who will screen contenders for the White House.

“He’s doing his job,” said Chris Ager, the Republican national committee member in New Hampshire, which hosts the first primary every four years. “And the best thing that you can do if you want to achieve a higher office is to do the job you’re currently in very well.”



"The grilling that Cruz gave Jackson on critical race theory alone — a potent culture-war topic — scored points with the conservative base, though it also drew some of Jackson’s most disdainful glares of the hearings," the Morning News noted.

According to Tim Hagle, a political scientist at the University of Iowa, Cruz's line of questioning about critical race theory served double duty. “The short-term goal is to suggest that a particular nominee is problematic,” he said, which could deter any wavering GOP senators from giving her the benefit of the doubt.

Politically, he said, it resonates with precisely the voters Cruz wants to impress if he makes another run at the White House.

“That might be something that Ted Cruz could talk about on the campaign trail,” Hagle said.