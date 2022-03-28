Popeyes responds to viral video of white customer hurling racial slurs towards employee

In the wake of a viral video showing a white Popeyes customer racially abusing and threatening an employee, the company said it has zero tolerance for such behavior, TMZ reports.
In the video, a man enters a Florida Popeyes threatens to beat and lynch a woman who was behind the counter, claiming she previously called him a "cracker." He then called her the N-word more than once.
Speaking to TMZ, a representative for Popeyes said the company is working to better respond to such incidents in the future to help employees feel safe.
The Popeyes representative said "they're disgusted over the video, adding Popeyes has zero-tolerance for this kind of hateful aggression at its restaurants. They're also working with the owner," TMZ reported
Watch the video below:
A white supremacist in Florida threatened to lynch a Black female Popeyes employee.pic.twitter.com/mQpRRdwABp— Tariq Nasheed \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@Tariq Nasheed \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1647964571