One dead — 3 more injured — in shooting at Black Lives Matter protest in Portland: report

Authorities in Portland have taken two people into custody after a shooting at a police reform protest in Portland, local media reports.
"The shooting happened near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland. According to flyers circulated on social media, a group of demonstrators had planned to gather at the park for a 'Justice for Amir Locke' event. Minneapolis police killed the 22-year-old Locke after serving a no-knock warrant on a downtown apartment Feb. 2," Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.
#UPDATE: A @PortlandPolice officer on scene confirmed one person is dead and four were shot at Normandale Park @fox12oregon— Connor McCarthy (@Connor McCarthy) 1645335625
I talked to one neighbor who says she heard 9 gunshots in the direction of Normandale park. We\u2019re still waiting for @PortlandPolice to update the press with information. This scene is complex and will take time for information to come from investigators @fox12oregon— Connor McCarthy (@Connor McCarthy) 1645333041
"Several demonstrators on scene told OPB they saw a person come out of a nearby home and confront a group of about 50 protesters. The person then reportedly shot at the crowd of people. It was not immediately clear if more than one person used a weapon," Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.
Watch:
Police investigate shooting at Portland's Normandale Park www.youtube.com