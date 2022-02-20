One dead — 3 more injured — in shooting at Black Lives Matter protest in Portland: report

Authorities in Portland have taken two people into custody after a shooting at a police reform protest in Portland, local media reports.

"The shooting happened near Normandale Park in Northeast Portland. According to flyers circulated on social media, a group of demonstrators had planned to gather at the park for a 'Justice for Amir Locke' event. Minneapolis police killed the 22-year-old Locke after serving a no-knock warrant on a downtown apartment Feb. 2," Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.









"Several demonstrators on scene told OPB they saw a person come out of a nearby home and confront a group of about 50 protesters. The person then reportedly shot at the crowd of people. It was not immediately clear if more than one person used a weapon," Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

Watch:





Police investigate shooting at Portland's Normandale Park www.youtube.com



