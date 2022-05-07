Police arrest man for attacks on synagogue and mosque in Portland: report

The report details how Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was worried about the Supreme Court when Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

"He soon called Donald McGahn, campaign counsel to the president-elect, who was slated to become the top White House lawyer," the newspaper reported. "A week later, Leonard Leo, the head of the conservative Federalist Society and a McConnell ally, was sitting with the president-elect and his advisers in Trump Tower in New York with a list of six potential conservative nominees alphabetically typed onto a piece of personalized stationary, according to people familiar with the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reveal internal discussions."

Ivanka, who would become a senior White House advisor, was in attendance.

"As incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, came in and out of the room, Leo laid out a road map for Trump on the federal court system, potentially transforming the foundational understanding of rights in America," the newspaper reported. "It was a moment antiabortion activists had been working toward for decades: The highest reaches of Republican power finally focused, in unison, on achieving the once implausible goal of revisiting the jurisprudence of the 1960s and 1970s, including Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide."

Trump subsequently successfully placed Neil Gorscuh, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.

"The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion this past week showed that a majority of the court is now poised to do just that, with three of the five potential votes for overturning Roe coming from justices recommended by Leo, appointed by Trump and confirmed under the leadership of McConnell," The Post noted. "At a lunch with more than a dozen others [in 2016] at the powerhouse law firm Jones Day, Trump said he wanted to make the Supreme Court a campaign priority, surprising some in the room, including Leo, a devout Catholic who regularly visits the Vatican. Leo told others it was easy to come up with list of judges that would please the Republican base because there were decades of conservative lawyers in the pipeline."

