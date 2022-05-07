Police arrest man for attacks on synagogue and mosque in Portland: report

Police arrested a Portland man for alleged attacks on a synagogue and mosque, KOIN-TV reported Saturday.
"Michael E. Bivins went to the KPTV studios in Beaverton and demanded to talk with a reporter, police said. Beaverton police responded to the TV station and in coordination with [Portland Police Bureau] arrested him," the network reported. "Bivins, 34, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 2 counts of arson (both felonies) and 3 counts of criminal mischief (two of which are felonies.)"
The alleged incidents occurred over multiple days.
"On April 30, Congregation Shir Tikvah on NE Sandy Boulevard had a broken window. Two days later, Congregation Beth Israel was tagged with graffiti. The next day the Muslim Community Center of Portland was damaged in an arson. And on May 4, Congregation Beth Israel was once again damaged, this time when a rock was thrown through the library window," the network reported.
Portland police said there may be additional charges and noted "detectives have also been in contact with federal authorities regarding these cases."
The cases were linked after an analysis of surveillance camera footage.