Mueller prosecutor: There are more crimes Trump could be charged with

The former counsel for the FBI and prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team noted that there are quite a few more crimes that Donald Trump could be charged with after stealing documents from the government.

According to legal expert Andrew Weissmann, the Justice Department affidavit cited three crimes, but he's got several more that could be added.

18 USC section 402 is a contempt charge that can be levied when someone disobeys a lawful order. In Trump's case, this means his refusal to comply with the subpoena he was issued in the spring. Staff at the National Archives told the Washington Post over the weekend that they believe Trump still has documents at Mar-a-Lago, even after the search warrant, the subpoena, and several other attempts to get them back.

Another possible charge, according to Weissmann is 18 USC section 641, deals with Trump actually stealing the documents. Like stealing a painting from the White House, Trump stole government property, which is illegal.

The third is 18 USC section 1001, which is lying to the government. Trump's lawyer took that a step further and even lied to the court in an official statement, which is going to cause her a lot of problems.

18 USC section 2 and 371 are about aiding and abetting and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

"Whoever commits an offense against the United States or aids, abets, counsels, commands, induces or procures its commission, is punishable as a principal," section 2 says.

Section 371 suggests, "each shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both."

