Florida postal worker mauled and killed by 5 dogs after her mail truck broke down

A Florida U.S. Postal Service worker is dead after she was attacked and mauled by 5 dogs, NBC News reports.

Pamela Jane Rock, 61, died Monday night at the hospital one day after the attack. At one point during the attack, a resident came outside and tried to get the dogs to disperse by firing a gun into the air, but was unsuccessful.

Speaking to NBC affiliate WTLV, Rock's niece said that Rock's postal vehicle had broken down about 65 miles south of Jacksonville when the attack occurred. Doctors reportedly had to amputate her arm while they were trying to save her.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Col. Joseph Well said that animal control officers had visited the dogs' home at least twice in the last three years.

Neighbors and the dogs' owner pulled the animals off Rock after hearing her screams. The animals were seized and will be euthanized, but their exact breed and history are not known.

