'Pound sand': DOJ reportedly shuts down Peter Navarro's bid to postpone trial
Peter Navarro (Photo via AFP)

A reporter said the Justice Department is telling former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro to "pound sand" in response to his recent request to postpone his criminal trial for contempt.

Navarro earlier this month said he would not go to a Friday hearing concerning the criminal case against him, instead choosing to cover for someone with a similar Trump affiliation. What was Navarro doing that afternoon instead? Guest hosting the War Room show for longtime Trump strategist Steve Bannon, according to reports.

Then, Navarro sought to postpone his contempt trial, reportedly "because one of his witnesses, Liz Harrington, gave birth last weekend and is unavailable to testify."

Now, the DOJ has responded. According to Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, the response was the equivalent of telling Navarro to "pound sand."

"DOJ tells Navarro to pound sand," Cheney wrote. "They agreed to let Liz Harrington submit an affidavit rather than face adversarial questioning, prosecutors say, and that accommodation should be plenty. They call Navarro’s bid to delay his trial again 'frivolous.'"

Navarro, who previously advised Trump on trade issues and is alleged to have been heavily involved in discussions about how to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is facing charges of contempt of Congress, following his blanket refusal to cooperate with subpoenas from the House January 6 Select Committee.


