Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro blows off J6 court hearing to guest host for Steve Bannon

Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro is not going to a Friday hearing concerning the criminal case against him, instead choosing to cover for someone with a similar Trump affiliation, according to POLITICO's Kyle Cheney.

"Dr. Peter K. Navarro, through counsel, hereby gives notice that he waives his appearance for the August 11, 2023 scheduling hearing," stated a filing to the court.

What is Navarro doing this afternoon instead? Guest hosting the War Room show for longtime Trump strategist Steve Bannon, according to Cheney.

"Peter Navarro is waiving his 4:30pm appearance at his criminal proceedings for defying the Jan. 6 select committee so he can fill in for the last guy to face criminal proceedings for defying the Jan. 6 select committee," Cheney reported.

Navarro, who previously advised Trump on trade issues and is alleged to have been heavily involved in discussions about how to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is facing charges of contempt of Congress, following his blanket refusal to cooperate with subpoenas from the House January 6 Select Committee. He has claimed that the former president instructed him to assert executive privilege. After judges failed to find any evidence of this, Trump came forward retroactively claim privilege for Navarro.

House investigators and the Justice Department have both argued executive privilege does not apply to Navarro, because the discussions in question are alleged to be plotting for illegal activity around trying to block election results.

Ironically, Bannon himself, for whom Navarro is filling in, has already been found guilty of contempt of Congress after he also refused to cooperate with the committee. He was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine, although that sentence has been delayed amid appeals.

All of this comes as Trump faces criminal charges for his involvement in the election plot itself, after an extensive investigation by special counsel Jack Smith.