'Can't use pre-check anymore': Legal experts mock Sidney Powell over TSA complaint

Noted Donald Trump ally Sidney Powell quietly revealed in a recent filing that she allegedly lost her "longstanding trusted traveler status" when it was revoked by TSA for her purported "criminal history," and legal experts were quick to react online.

Powell, who on Tuesday won the right to get consensual interviews with grand jurors in the Georgia election conspiracy case, made the TSA revelation in her motion to dismiss filing. The footnote was first noticed by a Washington Post correspondent.

A Lawfare correspondent said it's "an odd footnote to include in a motion to dismiss," but added that she's "sure it makes more sense when you look at the context." She then provided the context from the motion, which included claims that Powell had been "dragged through the mud" due to the allegedly false charges.

Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said of the Powell footnote, "I have changed my mind about Sydney Powell upon learning she must go through regular airport security now. Fulton County simply must free her in the interest of human dignity."

In a separate thread, fellow law professor Lee Kovarsky said, "DID YOU KNOW THAT SIDNEY POWELL CAN'T USE TSA PRE-CHECK ANYMORE??????"

He added:

"If [J]effrey [C]lark is most vile, [loathsome], and pathetic of the defendants, [S]idney [P]owell is the funniest. all these clowns in one place, and she's the one everyone wants to kick out of the car."

Kreis also chimed in on that thread, adding that "Clark's crazy was reserved for behind the scenes. She displayed hers," referring to Powell.