Sidney Powell allowed to interview grand jurors in Trump election case

Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro, both pro-Donald Trump attorneys who are facing charges in Georgia alongside the former president, now reportedly have judicial permission to get voluntary interviews with the grand jurors who indicted them.

Powell and Chesebro are linked in the Georgia elections subversion case because they both sought speedy trials under state law, pushing them together in a rapidly approaching trial before others such as Trump. Powell recently argued her case should be dismissed because the breach of voting equipment in Coffee County in which she allegedly participated was "authorized."

Both Powell and Chesebro have also asked for permission to speak to the grand jurors who indicted them.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Adam Klasfeld, senior legal correspondent for The Messenger, reported that their "defense teams have permission to seek voluntary interviews with the grand jurors who indicted them, a Georgia judge ruled."

"Judge McAfee said he'll maintain oversight," the reporter added.

According to the excerpt of the court filing provided by the reporter, the court will independently contact each juror to ask if they want to submit an interview, either remotely or in-person.

