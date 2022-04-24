'Predator Catchers' sting results in resignation of school board president: report

The leader of a school board resigned on Sunday after being filmed being handcuffed by police following a catch-a-predator sting operation in a neighboring state.

"Goshen Local Schools board president resigned on Sunday after an incident in Indiana, according to Goshen Local Schools Superintendent, Darrell Edwards," WLWT-TV reports. "According to Edwards, a video was posted to YouTube on Saturday evening showing the school board president, John Gray, being handcuffed by law enforcement."

The district released a statement on Sunday, noting Gray was serving his fifth term on the school board and announcing the resignation.

"To be clear, Saturday’s incident occurred outside of the Goshen Local School district. Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately. Due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation we have no other comments at this time," Superintendent Edwards said.

WLWT-TV reports Coshen police confirmed that were at Gray's house. He was reportedly taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The video was posted by Predator Catchers Indianapolis. The group says Gray thought he was meeting an 11-year-old girl.



