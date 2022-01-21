'Desperate' Prince Andrew pushing accuser's psychologist to acknowledge 'false memory syndrome': report

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Prince Andrew's legal defense is attempting a new strategy to defend against the rape allegations of Virginia Roberts Giuffre: seeking to question her psychologist about whether she may be suffering from "false memory syndrome."

"The source added that Andrew’s effort to portray Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of raping her three times when she was 17, as an enthusiastic recruiter of underage girls for Epstein’s pedophile ring is likely to backfire as it 'looks like victim-blaming,'" reported royals correspondent Tom Sykes. The source added, "It tells you they are desperate."

Andrew's case at trial appears to be weakening, as Giuffre reportedly has a witness who claims to have seen Andrew in a nightclub with another "young girl." Meanwhile, the Queen has stripped Andrew of his military titles ahead of the trial.

Epstein himself, a billionaire wealth manager who ran a wide-spanning child sex trafficking operation that may implicate hundreds of political and business leaders, died by suicide in a New York prison awaiting trial in 2019.

His main accomplice, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted on five sex trafficking related charges at the end of last year.

