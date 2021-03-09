'Guess we know who said it': Prince Charles hit with furious backlash for post-interview photo-op with Black Britons

Prince Charles made his first public appearance since his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle gave a bombshell interview alleging racist mistreatment, and the setting drew widespread mockery.
The royal heir visited a COVID-19 popup clinic in London, where he refused to comment on the allegations -- watched by 12.4 million viewers in Britain and 17.1 million in the United States -- that he had stopped returning his younger son's calls or the suggestion that he questioned "how dark" his grandson's skin would be with a biracial mother.
Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles made his first public appearance since Meghan and his son Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey and didn't comment when asked about it https://t.co/GtMI3FNKjb pic.twitter.com/WXUYx80O1e
— Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021
Harry clarified that his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had not been the family member who asked about Archie's skin color, leaving many to speculate it had been Charles.
Charles' visit was shared on his Clarence House Instagram account and reported on Twitter, where social media users took note of the Black vaccine recipients present during his photo opportunity.
You guys, Prince Charles is being photographed talking to black people today.
Wow. Subtle. https://t.co/vtGOQD35oW
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 9, 2021
Well, I guess we know who said it.
— Melissa Brown (@melissabrown06) March 9, 2021
Worst PR move ever
— Roo G. (@roogu) March 9, 2021
Being seen with black people to prove they're not racist....
Optics, y'all. 😐
— Rita B. in the House (@DarkHorseRisin2) March 9, 2021
I figured it was probably Charles who was all “but what abt his skin tone." This is abt a as clear a confession as it gets.
— Tanya (@scifichica) March 9, 2021
Look at all these pictures of Prince Charles with Black people who like his Black grandson have no title or security.
— Cheryl Black (@Hushes) March 9, 2021
hahaha. They literally sent him out to talk to Black people right after Meghan & Harry's interview.
— boredsuburbanmom (@mamagrumpypants) March 9, 2021
I'm reading this was probably planned months in advance. Ok, then perhaps consider postponing it? It has the optics of trying way too hard considering the timing. The Firm, or whatever, needs a serious reorg.
— Lenkacat (@tradergrl) March 9, 2021
Is he “I have a Black friend-ing" this? 💀
— CC 🗽🔬🧬 (@CCoceans311) March 9, 2021