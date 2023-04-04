Texas security guard slams woman onto pavement during altercation at club: report

A video circulating on social media shows a security guard in San Antonio, Texas slamming a woman onto the pavement outside Privat Social Club near UTSA after a fight broke out at the club's closing last Saturday, reported KENS 5 on Monday.

"In the video, a woman can be seen being picked up and slammed to the ground by someone in uniform. Bar staff says they hired a private security company called Precision Defense Group to be on the premises, which since November has been the site of various police responses," reported Jeremy Baker. "That includes four callouts for drunken behavior; nine for a fight or assault; 12 for a burglary alarm; 12 for shots fired, heard or a shooting in progress; and 19 for a disturbance, five of those with a gun involved."

"Later on in the melee captured on video, it appears that security personnel pepper sprays a different woman. The San Antonio Police Department said they were called the night of the fight as well," said the report. "'Upon arrival, the fight had already been broken prior to police arrival, by security at the location,' SAPD told KENS 5. 'A female that was fighting with security was 'maced' by security at the location, prior to police arrival. The female was then asked to leave and the female left (the) location.'"

According to the report, Privat Social Club is already under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, for an unspecified assault incident that allegedly took place on the premises.

Private security guards, much like city and county law enforcement, have often been at the center of controversy.

In 2020, a white security guard in Oklahoma who professed his support for former President Donald Trump and resigned after from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office after being disciplined, shot and killed a Black man in a hotel parking lot ahead of the former president's rally in the area.

Watch the video below or at this link.