Pro-Trump candidate arrested for allegedly strangling daughter
(Shutterstock.com)

A pro-Trump candidate running for county office in Pennsylvania was arrested late last week on allegations she assaulted her daughter, according to a published report.

Andrea Lynn Speck was arrested and charged with one felony count of strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment, WTAJ TV (Altoona, Pennsylvania) reports.

Speck as of Monday was being held on $25,000 bail.

Speck, a 2023 candidate for Huntingdon County Commissioner, just last month affirmed her support for the former President Donald Trump in a Facebook post.

IN OTHER NEWS: Karine Jean-Pierre cuts Peter Doocy off for 'dramatics' in press briefing room

Pennsylvania State Police just before 10 p.m. Friday were notified that a dispute between Speck and her 18-year-old daughter turned physical, according to the report, which cites the criminal complaint.

The daughter alleges that after returning home from work Speck began arguing with her and followed her downstairs to her bedroom, striking her from behind and pulling her hair, the report said.

The daughter after being pushed against walls called friends who arrived at Speck’s Shirleysburg home to help her.

The daughter told police Speck followed her as she tried to leave the home, putting her arm around her daughter’s throat that prevented her from breathing for 10 to 15 seconds, the report said.

The daughter’s friends reportedly helped her get away.

According to WTAJ’s report: “Troopers noted in the complaint that they spoke with both friends who helped the daughter to get away. They claimed they witnessed Speck dragging her daughter across the front porch before she was able to slip out of the shirt she was wearing and run to the vehicle both were waiting in. They then drove to a gas station where troopers were alerted they could find them there.”

Troopers were shown photos that showed redness around the daughter’s neck, injuries consistent with the daughter’s claim that Speck grabbed the back of her neck, the complaint alleges.

SmartNews