Infamous Trump faith advisor loses GOP primary race in South Carolina

A South Carolina pro-Trump Christian pastor who gained infamy for his inflammatory comments, such as his claim that the GOP needs "demon-killing machines," lost his primary this Tuesday, Newsweek reports.

"Republican candidate Mark Burns was defeated by incumbent Representative William Timmons in the GOP primary for the state's 4th Congressional District, receiving less than 24 percent of the vote at the time the race was called," Newsweek reports. "Timmons won more than 50 percent of the GOP vote, staving off a runoff election and advancing to the general against Democrat Ken Hill."

Burns was appointed to Donald Trump's evangelical advisory board in 2016.

Despite being one of Trump's most vocal supporters, Burns, who is Black, did not get a Trump endorsement. Trump endorsed Timmons, who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election.

“William Timmons has been a steadfast supporter of our America First agenda, and has my complete and total endorsement,” Trump said in the statement.

Burns, however, did regurgitate Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He also echoed other right-wing conspiracy theories, such as the claim that antifa was behind the Capitol riot.