'No loyalty': Republican Mo Brooks lashes out after Trump backs his primary opponent
Gage Skidmore.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) again condemned former President Donald Trump after he publicly endorsed the lawmaker's establishment-backed primary opponent.

In an interview with AL.com columnist Kyle Whitmire, Brooks decried Trump for first rescinding his endorsement and then backing rival Kate Britt in the race to be the Alabama Republican Party's nominee for an open United States Senate seat.

"It’s quite clear that Donald Trump has no loyalty to anyone or anything but himself,” Brooks said.

Brooks then speculated that Trump didn't want to take a risk by endorsing him because he had just suffered a humiliating defeat in his attempt to take down Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to intervene to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the Peach State.

“Donald Trump just had his head handed to him by Georgia voters, having lost five major races that he endorsed in, and he’s trying to restore his brand,” Brooks said. “And he looked at who he thought had the best chance of winning and that’s who he endorsed. It had nothing to do with philosophy of government other than that, he abandoned the conservative movement and the MAGA agenda in order to try to improve the reputation of his brand.”

READ MORE: Trump-appointed judge rejects Steve Bannon's motion to dismiss contempt of Congress charges

The Alabama congressman had tried to remain on good terms with Trump, even after Trump pulled his endorsement earlier this year.

"This I can promise you: If I prevail in this Senate race, Donald Trump and I will be best buddies," Brooks said soon after Trump unendorsed him.

SmartNews