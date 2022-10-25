House progressives withdraw letter calling on Biden to negotiate with Russia — blame staff for releasing it 'without vetting'
A group of 30 House progressives sent a letter to President Joe Biden this Monday calling for his administration to shift their Ukraine policy and pursue direct negotiations with Russia, The Washington Post reported yesterday.

The letter was headed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and called on Biden to move forward with a “proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a cease fire.”

The letter received fierce pushback from many Democrats, prompting Jayapal to put out a statement later on Monday “clarifying” their position, stressing that they still supported Ukraine.

“Let me be clear: we are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion,” Jayapal said. “Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives — but it is just one tool.”

Now, the Congressional Progressive Caucus has announced that they are withdrawing the letter altogether, claiming that the letter was "drafted several months ago" and was "released by staff without vetting."

"Because of the timing, our message in being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader McCarthy threatening to end aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over."

Senior House Republican Kevin McCarthy said last week that if his party makes widely expected gains in the midterms, it will not write "a blank check" to war-torn Ukraine.

The warning was the first official signal that Kyiv could face a tougher fight for US funding as it fends off Russia's invasion, with support beginning to wane in Washington.

McCarthy hopes to become House speaker -- the third-most senior position in US politics behind the president and vice president -- if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the November 8 vote.

Since the start of Russia's invasion in February, the United States has allocated $17.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine -- although this is a fraction of the total bill including humanitarian assistance.


With additional reporting by AFP

