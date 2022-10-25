Ted Cruz's book compared to UFO conspiracy pamphlet in brutal Washington Post takedown

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has written a book that purports to blow the lid off the "voter fraud" that supposedly cost former President Donald Trump the 2020 election.

However, the Washington Post's Philip Bump has read through the new book, titled "Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System," and came away singularly unimpressed.

In particular, Bump notes Cruz's frequent use of what he describes as "amusingly lawyerly" weasel words when discussing voter fraud in an apparent attempt to protect himself from a Dominion Voting Systems-caliber defamation lawsuit.

One particularly glaring passage comes when Cruz states that "by any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes.”

READ MORE: The View calls out 'robotic' DeSantis: He has the 'charisma of a cup' and that’s why he’ll lose against Trump in 2024

Of course, anyone can make allegations based on anything, and such allegations are worthless if they aren't substantiated.

Because of this, Bump notes that Cruz could have just as simply argued that "UFOs remain a threat to our nation’s cows" and that "by any measure, the claims of people seeing UFOS exceed any in our lifetimes," and it would have been just as valid as his voter fraud claims.

Bump also knocks Cruz for relying on the work of right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, whose widely debunked film "2,000 Mules" has been heavily promoted by Trump.

In fact, Bump describes D'Souza's case as "more UFOs flitting away before we can get out our cameras."

Read the full takedown at this link.