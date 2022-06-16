Right-wing militia hiding behind front group to demonize LGBTQ people: report

A fake grassroots organization that's pushing book bans in Pennsylvania appears to be connected to a local militia group with ties to the Three Percenters.
Woke PA, an astroturfed organization that launched in November, shares multiple inbound redirect links with the Proud American Patriot Network, according to a website profile analysis published by the outlet Pennsylvania Spotlight.
The group started as “Woke at Bucks County," and the Bucks County Courier Times reported that it used an anonymous domain registration service when it launched its website and has maintained virtually no social media presence.
But the website profiler BuiltWith confirmed that both Woke PA and Woke at Bucks County have redirect links connected to the website for Proud American Patriot Network (PAPN), which was founded by a former member of the Three Percenters militia group.
PAPN was forced to cancel an anti-mask demonstration outside a Central Bucks School Board meeting last summer after its connections to the Three Percenters was revealed.
The new front group, Woke PA, uses coded language to slur LGBTQ people as "groomers" and promotes banning “sexually inappropriate” books in local schools.