WATCH: Proud Boy gives 'disturbing' prayer for maskless girl at rally that caused 3 school lockdowns

Vancouver Public Schools put three Washington schools on lockdown on Friday.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the district put Skyview High School, Alki Middle School, and Chinook Elementary School on lockdown "after members of the far-right Proud Boys tried to gain access to school grounds."
The rally was reportedly organized by members of the Proud Boys, Ammon Bundy's "People's Rights" organization, and Patriot Prayer.
On social media, a father posted screengrabs of what appears to be his text messages with a teenage daughter under the lockdown.
New video has emerged of a man in Proud Boys attire, holding a red "Make America Great Again" hat, offering a prayer for a student who intended to violate the mask mandate.
