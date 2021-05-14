'You left us bloody and alone!' Feds reveal MAGA rioter's anguished message to Trump after realizing he wasn't getting pardoned
Shutterstock.com

A member of the Proud Boys who was arrested for taking part in the January 6th MAGA riots angrily lashed out at former President Donald Trump after he realized he wouldn't be getting pardoned for his crimes.

Politico's Kyle Cheney reports that federal prosecutors this week revealed anguished messages sent by Proud Boy Ethan Nordean on January 20th after he watched Trump leave office without delivering a blanket pardon to all those who rioted on his behalf weeks earlier.

"F*CK TRUMP!" he wrote in a social media message. "F*ck him more than Biden. I've followed this guy for 4 years and given everything and lost it all."

Nordean expressed disillusionment because he believed that the United States was really on the precipice of "some great justice," only to see it dashed after watching Trump leave office in disgrace.

"So glad he was able to pardon a bunch of degenerates as his last move and sh*t on us on his way out," he wrote. "F*ck you Trump you left us on the battle field bloody and alone."

See the entire message below.