'Chaos is coming': Proud Boy insurrectionist who yelled 'break it down' outside door where Ashli Babbitt was shot is pleading guilty

A Jan. 6 insurrectionist who flaunted a Proud Boys hat and live-streamed from inside the Capitol during the riot has pleaded guilty.

Andrew Ryan Bennett, of Columbia, Maryland, will face a maximum of six months in jail on a charge of unlawful picketing, according Scott MacFarlane, an investigative reporter for Washington, D.C.'s NBC affiliate. Sentencing is set for Oct. 1.

Bennett posted four livestreams on Jan. 6, three of them from inside the Capitol, in which he flaunted a baseball cap bearing the a Proud Boys insignia, according to federal prosecutors. In one of the videos, Bennett could be heard yelling "Break it down" outside the Speaker's Lobby door, prosecutors wrote. In another video, a gunshot can be heard. Insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by police while attempting to crawl through a broken window in the same location.

Authorities recovered Bennett's Proud Boys hat when they searched his home. He reportedly admitted to being inside the Capitol and said "he knew it was wrong to do."



Two days before the insurrection, Bennett wrote on Facebook: "You better be ready chaos is coming and I will be in DC on 1/6/2021 fighting for my freedom! #FIGHTBACK for Lin Wood and his family!"

"This is my line. Ether you with me or against me. Keep thinking I'm crazy! Remember these dates," he wrote, before listing Jan. 6 and referring to a "MAGA caravan" headed to D.C.











