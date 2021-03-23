Proud Boys are rallying again -- as leaders face sedition charges

Members of the far-right group the Proud Boys are rallying again, even as the group's top leadership are facing charges for the fatal January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump.

"Justice Department officials have reviewed potential sedition charges against members of the Oath Keepers militia group who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, and they have been weighing whether to file them for weeks, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the deliberations," The New York Times reported Monday evening. "Early on in the sprawling investigation into the assault on the Capitol, investigators began focusing on members of the Oath Keepers, a militia that was founded by former law enforcement officers and military veterans, as well as on members of the far-right nationalist group the Proud Boys."

"On Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures," The Daily Beast reported Monday. "They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys' chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past. But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges."

The rally and counterprotest in Sandy were covered by Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Sergio Olmos.

Video from the scene showed Proud Boys members posing together.