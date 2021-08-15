'Time for federal intervention': NAACP leader calls on DOJ to protect journalists from anti-vaxx violence

Screengrab.
Downtown Los Angeles was the scene of violence on Saturday at an anti-vaxx rally.
Harrowing videos captured the violence.
One particular video showed a point-of-view attack from the perspective of journalist Tina-Desiree Berg.
I was just attacked with others https://t.co/LVrtWFWFng— Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi) 1628977062.0
Sherrilyn Ifill, the President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, saw a reposting of the video and said it was "time for federal intervention."
THREAD. Horrifying. And time for federal intervention. https://t.co/i2VqH721GM— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sherrilyn Ifill) 1628991984.0
Here is the thread by Chad Loder that Ifill described as "horrifying."
Bakersfield Proud Boy "Louie" (left, white shirt) with Capitol rioter #IAmTonyMoon kicking and punching people while they're down on the ground. pic.twitter.com/CqAL7WVSpo
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021
This Proud Boy appears to be stabbing someone repeatedly with a short knife in DTLA. pic.twitter.com/B6yeu5TrPJ
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021
Bakersfield Proud Boy "Louie" (left, white shirt) and his friends stomping someone on the ground repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/b6h7sYcH0h
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021
This looks like former professional MMA fighter Mike Ancheta throwing a Muay Thai kick to someone's head.
Ancheta is the subject of MULTIPLE reports to @LAPDHQ for punching a high school senior in the face on July 17th and for breaking the orbital bone of journalist @VPS_Reports pic.twitter.com/48MyxKvqh2
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021
Another view of the Proud Boy shows he's using either a metal kubotan or a short-bladed utility knife to strike or stab people.
This will puncture the skin — or break ribs if it's a kubotan — but you're not going to bleed out from it. https://t.co/KH8whtDvNL pic.twitter.com/FdiK7TBYhY
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021
More on Capitol rioter Tony Moon of Los Angeles, who attacked female reporters again today, screaming "Unmask them! Rip their masks off!"
Tony Moon filmed himself on restricted Capitol grounds and openly brags about storming the Capitol. #IAmTonyMoon https://t.co/oVvg46ud3w
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 14, 2021
This is Capitol rioter Tony Moon (@roofkorean7) attacking reporter @TinaDesireeBerg today and ripping her mask off today DTLA. #IAmTonyMoon [📸 @latimes] pic.twitter.com/MC2hv8HFD0
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 15, 2021
I see people asking why Tony Moon is not "still in jail" after storming the Capitol.
Tony Moon has never been arrested, or even questioned. The same is true of Moon's fellow LA Capitol rioters David Dempsey, Edward Badalian, and Kennedy Lindsey. pic.twitter.com/nWFj1rN1D2
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) August 15, 2021