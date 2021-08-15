'Time for federal intervention': NAACP leader calls on DOJ to protect journalists from anti-vaxx violence
Screengrab.

Downtown Los Angeles was the scene of violence on Saturday at an anti-vaxx rally.

Harrowing videos captured the violence.

One particular video showed a point-of-view attack from the perspective of journalist Tina-Desiree Berg.

Sherrilyn Ifill, the President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, saw a reposting of the video and said it was "time for federal intervention."

Here is the thread by Chad Loder that Ifill described as "horrifying."










Video SmartNews