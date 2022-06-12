Men storming San Francisco drag queen book hour claim to be Proud Boys militia
Members of the Proud Boys march in Manhattan against vaccine mandates in New York City (AFP)

A San Francisco library's drag queen story time was attacked by men purporting to be affiliated with the Proud Boys militia.

SFGate reported over the weekend that as LGBTQ+ pride takes place around the country, one of those events turned into a homophobic and transphobic attack.

Police told the site that Panda Dulce, a local drag performer, was reading at the San Lorenzo Library when "a group of 8-10 Proud Boys" came into the room shouting and threatening those there. They wrote that the group was forced to leave, and that Panda Dulce was forced to hide in a back office with a security guard.

Drag queen story hour is a program with performers who come to the library in full regalia and read children's books to youth, the group's site explained. The stories are typically ones that talk about being different and being accepted. The goal is to help children understand that they can dress and act however they want and still be loved and accepted by those around them. Kids are urged to look beyond gender stereotypes where only women can wear dresses and men wear pants.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the attack, saying that they were dispatched to the library around 1:30 p.m., and there were five men "described as members of the Proud Boys organization." The report noted that the men were "described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety." Police didn't confirm if the men were officially with the national Proud Boys group or if they merely claimed to be.

They did say that there is an "active hate crime investigation is underway, as is an investigation into the annoying and harassing of children."

“They got right in our faces. They jeered. They attempted to escalate to violence,” Dulce wrote on social media. They said that the men "totally freaked out all of the kids."

ABC7 News said that no arrests have been made yet.

