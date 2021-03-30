Proud Boys leader was recruited by the FBI to provide info on Antifa groups: report
Joseph Biggs (Screenshot via The Oregonian/YouTube.com)

A leader of the far-right group Proud Boys was recruited by the FBI to provide information about left-wing networks months before he was charged for participating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Joseph Biggs was enlisted to give the FBI information about Antifa activists in Florida and elsewhere after an agent contacted him in late July, Biggs' lawyer, J. Daniel Hull, wrote in a court filing obtained by the Times. According to Hull, Bigg and the FBI spoke "often."

According to the Times' Hull's claims, "buttress a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them, condoned their violence and even protected them during their frequent street brawls with antifascists." It has also been reported that the Proud Boys have had current and former members of law enforcement within their ranks.

