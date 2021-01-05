Proud boys leader banned from entering DC ahead of trial for incident at Black church: report
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Portland (screengrab)

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, has been released from jail pending trial — but until his court date, will be banned from setting foot in Washington, D.C.

Tarrio, reported Blake Montgomery, "allegedly led the extremist group in stealing and burning a Black Lives Matter flag from a historically Black church in the city on Dec. 30. He was taken into custody, allegedly carrying illegal high-capacity AR-15 magazines, after traveling to the capital for a rally planned in support of President Donald Trump's fact-free bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election."

The arrest took place on Monday, during a phone interview with USA TODAY. Charged with destruction of property and unlawful firearm possession, Tarrio has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for June.