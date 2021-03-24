REVEALED: Oath Keepers and Proud Boys coordinated attack to stop vote count

Members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys paramilitary groups coordinated tactics ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, according to new court filings.

Prosecutors revealed communications between Oath Keepers leaders and members of the Proud Boys and other militia groups showing they believed former president Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act -- which they believed would give them permission to stop the counting of electoral votes, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.

"Trump's a staying in," wrote Oath Keepers member Kelly Meggs in a Facebook message sent.Dec. 26. "He's gonna use the emergency broadcast system on cell phones to the American people. Then he will claim the insurrection act."

Meggs, who was charged along with his wife Connie Meggs, believed the Insurrection Act would allow then-vice president Mike Pence to present evidence of election fraud to Congress, according to Facebook messages uncovered by prosecutors.

"Insurrection act should be why he is presenting to America, now pence announced he is going to allow the evidence to be presented to congress," Meggs wrote, but the recipient's name was redacted in the documents released to the public. "That checks all the boxes. I think this is why we were called here. Anything less would be a terrible mistake. The natives are very restless."

The communications show Meggs created an alliance between the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Three Percent militia groups ahead of the insurrection, according to a Dec. 19 message.

"Then wait for the 6th when we are all in DC to insurrection," he wrote on Dec. 26.



