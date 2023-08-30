Undisclosed 'emergency' delays Proud Boys sentencing
Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio (Photo by Chandan Khanna for AFP)

An undisclosed "emergency" has delayed the sentencing of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio for his role in enacting a seditious conspiracy during the January 6th Capitol riots.

As reported by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the United States Department of Justice sent out a message on Wednesday morning saying that "due to an emergency, the court is not proceeding today with sentencings in the Proud Boy cases."

It is unclear at this time what the emergency is or why it would prevent sentencing of Tarrio and other members of the Proud Boys gang.

The government has been seeking some very stiff sentences for the Proud Boys who were convicted earlier this year of committing seditious conspiracy for their role in inciting the deadly January 6th riots, including 33 years for both Tarrio and fellow Proud Boy Joseph Biggs, 30 years for Proud Boy Zachary Rehl, and 27 years for Proud Boy Ethan Nordean.

Federal prosecutors are also seeking 20 years for Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who was acquitted of the headline seditious conspiracy charge but was found guilty on other charges and was seen as a key instigator of the Capitol breach when he smashed a window at the building with a riot shield he had stolen from a law enforcement officer.

