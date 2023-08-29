'Loser' Proud Boys taunted with sidewalk graffiti outside courtroom ahead of Jan. 6 sentencing
A Proud Boys gestures in front of the Oregon state capitol during a protest in support of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. The Proud Boy organization in Oregon has long been supportive of those arrested in last January's riot in Washington D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Some members of the Proud Boys appearing on court on Tuesday will receive an unwelcome message on their way inside.

Independent journalist Brandi Buchman reports that unidentified vandals wrote some chalk messages on the sidewalk outside the Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington D.C., where Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and others are due to be sentenced this week before. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly.

"J6 losers," read one piece of graffiti.

" Trump lost," read another.

"Welcome to the 'Find Out' part,'" read yet another, a reference to the popular phrase, "F*ck around and find out."

Buchman goes on to detail some of the very stiff sentences that the government is seeking for the Proud Boys who were convicted earlier this year of committing seditious conspiracy for their role in inciting the deadly January 6th riots, including 33 years for both Tarrio and fellow Proud Boy Joseph Biggs, 30 years for Proud Boy Zachary Rehl, and 27 years for Proud Boy Ethan Nordean.

Buchman writes that federal prosecutors are also seeking 20 years for Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, who was acquitted of the headline seditious conspiracy charge but was found guilty on other charges and "was instrumental in kicking off the breach when he busted open a Senate wing window" with a riot shield he had stolen from a law enforcement officer.

