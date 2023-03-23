Proud Boys trial thrown into chaos after defense witness revealed as government informant

Giuliani regaled his anecdote alongside Christina Bobb, one of Trump's defense attorneys whom Fulton, County District Attorney Fani Willis is looking to question about Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Bobb is also involved in the ongoing classified-documents-at-Mar-a-Lago saga. United States Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith believes that Trump misled his attorneys about the materials that he had in his possession.

"When we made our trip to Ukraine, I almost got, almost got arrested, almost got killed, almost got caught by Soros," Giuliani said.

"So I haven't asked you enough questions about this trip," a background man bellowed.

"Soros tried to figure out how we were leaving to cut off. To cut off. We got a private plane, he was gonna cut it off. We, we were originally on a plane the next morning and we knew they were gonna cause trouble at the airport. They were gonna cause trouble with our visa, cause trouble with this, cause trouble with that. So we rented a private plane that night. But we didn't realize he controls the private airport and he found out that he rented a plane, but he couldn't get there on time. And literally, our plane is taking off – it's like right outta 'Casa Blanca' – and his car is actually, she saw him," he said.

"Yeah. The car. She told, she told me that. Yeah. The car pulls up as she's coming through the, through the, uh, path, uh, the, the pathway from the doorway. Yeah. And she says, I thought she was exaggerating. 'I think I got a picture of the car' and she said, 'sorry. I'm sorry. I was in the car,'" Giuliani continued.

"Was it actually him?" Bobb exclaimed.

"Yeah. Oh, Pam was in the car. That's what you said," replied Giuliani.

Pam's surname was unspoken.

"Oh man. I didn't realize it was actually him. I knew that. But we had, we had some very, very substantial, but you, you took off before they could get you, right?" Bobb wondered.

"Yeah. We had some very substantial security," Giuliani affirmed.

"Wait, you left out the best part of the story. So you see the car pulling up, you guys are just pulling on the plane. You had a hurry up. Right? Tell that part of the story. You had to hurry up to take off. Because they're trying to..." Bobb requested.

"Yeah, they're trying, they're trying to stop us. They're trying to come out on the on, they're trying to come out on the jetway I think our pilot [inaudible]," Giuliani chuckled.

Multiple voices began chattering simultaneously, with one man yelling out, "Yeah, you gotta, that's the, that's the part we gotta know!"

Giuliani boasted that "it would have been an international incident" as the clip ends.

Whether or not this actually occurred is unknown. The Twitterverse were unconvinced.

Republicans against Trumpism: "Imagine believing it really happened."

SarahCA: "When my dad started showing signs of dementia, his adult children took measures to keep him from practicing law and embarrassing himself. Too bad Rudy has no one who cares except the MyPillow guy."

Kaylan_TX: "I want some of what he's on."

Qpublican f*ckery detected: "Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most."

JUSTICENOW!: "I seem to remember this goes back a few years? So; a 90-year-old, fabulously wealthy guy drove a car onto the airport tarmac trying to block an airplane? Okay, Rudy."

sweetleaf says abolish the Electoral College: "So a 92-year-old multi-billionaire personally risked his life to perform a Hollywood-style stunt by blocking an airplane with his car?"

SleePercell: "Was Hillary in the passenger seat and Hunter in the back?"

D Villella: "Does anyone believe anything Rudy Colludy says?"

Free Ukraine: "That was George Santos."

Mr. Braves: "George Soros, the most powerful man according to the GOP, the Keyser Söze of the world, can stop Rudy 'tutty' from leaving the country when George Soros owns the pilots, planes, airports, air traffic controller personnel, etc. I don't believe you, Rudy."

Jules Just Jules: "Runway incursions are kind of a big deal and we would have heard about this."

Dave: "Are there people out there thinking 'I can totally see George Soros racing out on the runway in his car and playing chicken with Rudy’s plane'?"

Russell Drew: "I think Rudy Giuliani has been inhaling too many of his own farts. His mind has turned to absolute mush. Pretty incredible how Republicans have decided to vilify a highly successful, 90-year-old, Jewish survivor of the Holocaust. Bullhorn antisemitism right there."

