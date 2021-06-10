WATCH: Massive explosion and fire knocks out power in Puerto Rico
Screengrab.

The power went out at the Puerto Rico Capitol on Thursday after an explosion and fire.

"Fire, explosion reported at the monacillo power distribution plant in the San Juan, area of Puerto Rico - outages are reported around the island," CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

Power went out at the capitol.

Video posted to social media showed massive smoke coming from the fire.