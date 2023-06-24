'This is not a victory' for Russia: ex-CIA senior official says Putin looks 'weak' after rebellion
Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock)

Vladimir Putin looks much weaker during the "pause" in the current rebellion, according to Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA Senior Intelligence Service official.

Polymeropoulos, who is also a nonresident senior fellow in the Forward Defense practice of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, was speaking on MSNBC when he said he doesn't see how "there's any reconciliation between Prigozhin and Putin."

"Prigozhin has deeply humiliated Putin. This is not a victory for him, whatever has occurred that has caused this pause," Polymeropoulos said. "I think Putin is really looking weak in front of the Russian people. He is not gonna forget this."

Polymeropoulos added that, if he were advising the Ukrainian military, he would instruct them to "put the gas on" during this period of upheaval.

Watch below or click the link.

