Putin ripped by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt for comparing his jailed political rivals to pro-Trump rioters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday deflected criticism over the jailing of political rival Alexei Navalny by pointing out that many Trump supporters who rioted at the United States Capitol building on January 6th were also facing jail time.
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt responded incredulously to Putin's effort to draw equivalency between the Russian government and the American government by saying that jailing political opponents is the same as jailing rioters who violently disrupted the certification of the 2020 election in Congress.
"The January 6th answer was in response to a question about him jailing his political rivals, jailing them, killing them, trying to poison them," she said. "And he turns around and says, 'Well the police shot someone at the U.S. Capitol who is trying to express political beliefs.'"
Ashli Babbitt, the protester in question, was fatally shot by Capitol police as she was trying to force her way into the congressional chamber where lawmakers were sheltering.
"Putin has created his own version of reality and is throwing it out there," Hunt concluded.
Watch the video below.
06 16 2021 12 46 22 www.youtube.com