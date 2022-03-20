Putin and Russian generals served notice by British ambassador they'll be tried for war crimes

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," the British ambassador to the U.S. made it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held to account for war crimes and send served notice to every Russian general that they will be won't be let off the hook for their actions in Ukraine.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Amb. Karen Pierce took a hard line on the unprovoked Ukraine invasion that has taken its toll on Ukrainian citizens.

After Pierce stated, "The Russians have taken no account of civilians, this is why people believe that they may have committed war crimes, and that all needs investigating," host Capehart asked, "I picked up on a bit of language that you used there about Putin being accused of war crimes. President Biden has said flat-out that Putin is a war criminal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said the same thing. Why has Prime Minister [Boris] Johnson not gone that far? Does he not believe that President Putin is a war criminal?"

'What the prime minister has said is that what's happened on the ground in Ukraine may well amount to war crimes," the ambassador retorted. "And for that reason we've sponsored a decision at the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into what's happened on the ground."

"If I may, Jonathan, I do want to stress one point: it's that it won't just be President Putin who will be responsible for war crimes if that's what the investigation shows," she continued. "It will be every single Russian general involved in Ukraine. They will be personally accountable if war crimes are committed, that's a matter of law, it's not just my opinion."

