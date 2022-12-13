Putin cancels annual press conference for the first time in over a decade amid Ukraine setbacks

For the first time in over a decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin won't do his end-of-year address and press conference Politico reported Monday.

“As for the annual news conference, yes, there won’t be one before the New Year,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement. He explained that Putin would still talk to reporters about foreign visits but no date has been set for that.

There's no schedule set yet for the end-of-the-year address to the nation, Peskov noted. It's unclear whether that will take place.

It all comes amid problems for Putin's forces that have been pushing into Ukraine over the past ten months. Putin had initially assumed it wouldn't take long for the invasion before Ukraine fell, but nearly a year later, his army is steadily losing territory it took months to gain.

"The annual event has in the past run on for hours, offering Putin the opportunity to display his mastery of policy and his grip on power on live national TV. The event often had a festive atmosphere, with regional journalists holding up signs to catch Putin’s attention. Surprise questions were, however, a rarity," reported Politico.