'My blood still curls': Former GOP governor slams MTG's 'outrageous' January 6 boasts

In a speech at a New York GOP event over the weekend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) boasted that she and Steve Bannon would have "won" the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol had they been in charge of it — a remark she later tried to walk back and claim was "sarcasm."

On CNN Monday, former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, laid into Greene for her behavior.

"How much sway will she have when Republicans take control of the House in January?" said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"You know, I think she'll have influence because she's pretty close to [Kevin] McCarthy and trying to get him elected [Speaker]," said Kasich. "In terms of joking about January 6th, you know, my blood still curls over the thought of what they did down there at that Capitol, and there are no grounds on which to make a joke."

"To hear the cheering and everything, you know, I don't know. I really don't know how to explain that," said Kasich. "Maybe too much eggnog is all I can think about. But you know, it's outrageous and her activities have been — in my opinion — have been irresponsible."

McCarthy has already pledged to restore Greene's House committee assignments in the new majority. She had previously been stripped of those assignments by a vote of the full House barely a month into her first term in office, after a series of social media posts surfaced of her appearing to endorse the killing of prominent Democratic officials.

