Expert: Hungry Russian soldiers are 'running out of patience' with leaders as invasion stalls

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Saturday morning, Major General (Ret) James A. “Spider” Marks said that, while Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will likely prevail, it is not going according to plan and the Russian strongman's commanders lied to him in the run-up to the war.
Speaking with host Briana Keillar, Marks stood before a map that illustrated Russian movements while explaining that the planning of the invasion seems like it was botched leaving the invading forces hungry, cold and stuck in their vehicles where they are growing impatient.
After telling the "New Day" host, "I mean what we've seen with what should have been trained military units, Russian military units, have now become chaotic, rather mercenary-like in their own operations," the military analyst added the invasion is stalled in some areas.
"His invasion stumbled from the outset, a strategic miscalculation on the part of Putin, " he explained. "He listened to his military commanders who were lying to him. These are not ready forces. That convoy that we've seen that's trying to get into Kyiv, those soldiers have been in those vehicles, it's freezing cold. Having been in those conditions, I know exactly what they're doing. they're leaving their vehicles on, running their fuel out. They're running out of fuel, they're running out of food, they're now running out of patience for their leadership."
"You've got some significant problems that are taking place right now," he added. "Putin has made a tremendous miscalculation in terms of what he can try to achieve, and so now he's going to try to pick up the pacing and the way he picks up the pace, he does it with this incredible blunt instrument called the Russian military. There's no precision, no discipline. they're going to try to start to level every objective they can."
Watch below:
